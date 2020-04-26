|
Joseph Kuhar Jr., age 83, late of Crest Hill, formerly of Orland Park and Garfield Ridge. Beloved husband of Rosemary Miller (née Chomer), and the late Patricia J. Kuhar (née Kozole); devoted father of Joel (Leona) Kuhar, and Laura (Jon) Buckley; dear brother of the late Therese (late Raymond) Althamar; kind uncle to many nieces and nephews. Private Inurnment St. Casimir Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service). (708) 460 - 2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020