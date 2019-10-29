|
|
Joseph L. Devlin, P.O.W. Beloved husband of the late Barbara nee: Stieglitz; Devoted father of Kathy (Jim) Long, Barbara Devlin, Dorothy (Dan) Glitto. Dear grandfather of Kristin, Jimmy, Jennifer, Joey, Michael, Danny and Anthony; Great grandfather of 11.
Funeral Thursday 8:45 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle, 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd., St. Walter Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private (Assumption Cemetery). Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Legion Post, 1084 Roselle, Roselle, IL. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019