Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
8:45 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Walter Church
Joseph L. Devlin Obituary
Joseph L. Devlin, P.O.W. Beloved husband of the late Barbara nee: Stieglitz; Devoted father of Kathy (Jim) Long, Barbara Devlin, Dorothy (Dan) Glitto. Dear grandfather of Kristin, Jimmy, Jennifer, Joey, Michael, Danny and Anthony; Great grandfather of 11.

Funeral Thursday 8:45 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle, 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd., St. Walter Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private (Assumption Cemetery). Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Legion Post, 1084 Roselle, Roselle, IL. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019
