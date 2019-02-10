|
Joseph L. Forgue, of Western Springs; beloved husband of Cynthia Forgue for 31 years; loving father of Andrew; dear brother of Robert Forgue Jr., (Beth), Antoinette Grogan (Michael G), Colette Tracy (Michael A). Visitation on Monday, February 11 from 3 to 9 pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral prayers on Tuesday, February 12 at 9:15 am, from the funeral home to All Saints Episcopal Church, Western Springs. Service 10 am. Interment at Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Donations in Joe's memory to Hinsdale Wellness House or are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352.6500 or hjfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019