Visitation will be held for Joseph L. Pagani, 80, of Palatine, originally from Glenview, on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church, 1201 E Anderson Dr. Palatine. Interment will be held immediately following Mass at Vernon Cemetery, Vernon Hills. Joseph, born October 20,1938. Passed away peacefully in his home Sunday May 26, 2019 with his family by his side. Joseph was the loving husband of Diane nee Conville for 49 years. Father of Kathleen (Adrian) MacGregor and Julie (Dean) Brumm. Adored grandfather to Tyler, Colin, Geena and Madeline. Beloved brother to Rose (Douglas) Gordon and the late Lucille Cerwin. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews, and loyal friend to all who knew him. He is Preceded in death by his parents Giuseppe Pagani and Carmela Pagani nee Dottavio, and his sister Lucille Cerwin. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to Lambs Farm 14245 Rockland Rd. Libertyville, Il 60048. For funeral information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or Ahlgrimffs.com