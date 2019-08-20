Home

The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Joseph L. Spapperi Obituary
Joseph L. Spapperi, age 86; Beloved husband of Charlotte nee Ciupik; Loving father of Cheryl (Ken) Boker, Joseph M. (Ida), Daniel (Susan) and the late Stephen A. (Coleen); devoted grandfather of Andrea, Christopher, Rachel, Alexandria, Justine, Gabrielle, Stephen, Nicholas, Allison, Lauren, Michael and the late Joseph and great grandfather of Bella Rose; dear brother of the late Violet; fond uncle of many. He will be missed by his canine companion, Dino. Visitation Thursday 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service, 10:00 a.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Entombment Acacia Park Cemetery. For funeral information: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 20, 2019
