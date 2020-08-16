On August 11, 2020 Joseph Laidlaw passed peacefully at his home in Evanston, Illinois, surrounded by family and his beloved wife and best friend Eula Muir Laidlaw. Born in Cuba in 1921 to Jamaican mother Lorita, Joe was estranged from his European father. Thus, when a hurricane took his mother, Joe was left an orphan on the island at seven years-old. At this tender age, the child Joe returned alone to his mother's homeland and thereafter found work and shelter in Kingston, assisting a blind man. He saved his money and put himself through Catholic school where he excelled as a student, before resuming his education at a mechanic trade program in Maypen. Thereafter, Joe met his first wife Edith, whose son from a previous marriage was four years-old when they wed and immigrated to London for work. That Joe's childhood, marked by abandonment and a pariah identity as a mixed-race stray in pre-civil rights British-ruled Jamaica, did not stop him from becoming the nurturing and devoted father that he himself never had; speaks to the core of Joe's heroism, born not from a rancorous wound, but from a deeper will to love and heal. In London, Joe worked as a mechanic and Edith as a caretaker of four children, all of whom to this day, regard Joe as their loving father. In 1968, Joe and Edith and the children left London for the US, landing in Evanston. After Edith passed, Joe married Eula Muir in 2008. It is with Eula whom Joe shared the last sweet years of his life at her side at their home in Evanston, attending to each other's health and spirits; sharing in the company of Eula's five children, fourteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren, to whom he became known and revered as Grandpa Joe. In these last delightful years, Joe was prone to radiant bursts of poetry and song, often recanting lyrics and melodies out of the blue; insisting on a world where beauty and grace is louder than the drumbeat of cruelty and injustice that might, to a less imaginative soul, drown out the romance and exquisiteness of life. In this way, Joe spent hours in the garden, tending to his flowers and vegetables. He loved to ride his bike and even did so professionally on the island as a young man; a pastime he enjoyed until the year he died, when he could still be found at 99 years-old bicycling to the market, even in the dead of winter. Inclining toward hope, Joe set about cultivating a flourishing inner world marked by a quiet but constant faith in a benevolent God, whom he understood to be holding and guiding his life. This was how he endured decades-long stretches of brutally tedious and physical work, long double-shifts in factories, with aching in his body and little sleep. He worked without bitterness or complaint and did so for the joy of sharing all he had, not only with his family, but also with countless others in the community whom he helped without condition. A stalwart and broad man, Joe was possessed of extraordinary physical strength, which he made known in his famously firm handshakes and hugs, the later often ending with beloveds of all sizes flung into the air. This was less intended as a display of his own brawn, but sprung from the well of his humility and vigor - meant mostly to shock the recipient into sharing his conviction that life and love must be grabbed and held close, with all one's might. We love you so much Grandpa Joe and will miss you unspeakably. Thank you for showing us how to live like a real life hero. A memorial will be held Thursday August 20, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery at noon. We ask that visitors wear a mask and practice social distancing.





