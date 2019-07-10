Home

Services
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Constance Church
5843 W. Strong St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Joseph Lampert


1941 - 2019
Joseph Lampert Obituary
Joseph Lampert, 78, born February 7, 1941 in Long Island, New York and born into eternity July 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 35 years to Janice (Rachmaciej); fond brother-in-law of Joyce and Marge Rachmaciej. Joe served honorably in the United States Navy and spent his business career in the Insurance Industry with Liberty Mutual, Indiana Insurance, Peerless and AIG. Joe was a member of the American Legion. He loved spending time with family and his many dear friends. He will be sadly missed. Funeral Friday, July 12, 2019 9:30 a.m. from Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, to St. Constance Church, 5843 W. Strong St., Chicago, for 10 a.m. Mass. Visitation Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at , or the American Legion Post 0777 P.O. Box 361625, Indianapolis, IN 46236. For more info, call (773)545-3800 or visit www.muzykafuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019
