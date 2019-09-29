|
Joseph Lee Murphy 77, aka "Murph" of Oak Park, at rest September 26, 2019. Loving husband of Marcheta (Keta) nee Shilling, for 56 years. Dear father of Michael (Dora), Kerry (Tom) Kolzow, Tim and Katie. Beloved Papa of Sean, Chelsea (Brett) Clausen, Ryan (fiancée, Alyssa), Kevin Murphy; Kelly, Abby (Mike) Cioffi, Tommy and Michael Kolzow; Megan and Tim Murphy. Brother of Tom (Lillian) and the late Patrick; Brother-in-law of Gary(Molly) Shilling. Visitation Thursday, 3:00pm - 8:00pm at Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home 7319 W. Madison St., Forest Park, IL. Friends of the family to meet Friday 10:15am at St. Giles Church 1045 Columbian Ave., Oak Park, where Mass will be held at 10:30am. Interment private. Memorials to Parkinson's Association ( www.apdaparkinson.org), appreciated. Info. 708-366-2200 or www.ZimmermanHarnett.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019