Joseph H. Leonard, 62, of Mokena passed away on August 21st, 2019. He is survived by his wife Ann (Komel) Leonard, mother Bernadette Leonard, and sons Frank, Kyle, Cody, and Trey. Joe will be lovingly remembered as not only a wonderful husband and father, but also brother and uncle to many. Joe was the owner of Leonard Motor Express and a supporter of the Special Olympics. Joe's request was not to have people mourn but to have them come together and celebrate. A celebration of Joe's life will be held on September 7th at 1 pm at his sister's home, 2700 East Lincoln Highway, New Lenox, IL. Memorial donations in memory of Joe may be made to the Special Olympics.
