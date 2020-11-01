1/2
Joseph Levin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Levin, 90, beloved husband of Marlene, nee Endless, for 67 wonderful years; loving father of Ellen (Donald) Robinson and Neal Levin (Amy Morton); cherished Papa of Rachel (Brian) Wadkins, Jacob (Sara) Shulkin, Laura Shulkin, Ruby Rae Levin, Abra J Levin, Taluhla Rose Levin and Amanda (Sam) Schwartz; adored great grandpa of Raizel Devorah Shulkin and Blake Wadkins; devoted son of the late Lillian and Icko Levin; treasured brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Joe's infectious smile lit up every room he entered. He was a role model for all men; kind, loving and always put his family first.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral service was held on Friday, October 30th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's name to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org). For information, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through these sad times. I remember all the fun family times you included me in while growing up across the street from your family. I’ll never forget being Joe’s “blondie”
Sheri Offenbach
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved