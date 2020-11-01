Joseph Levin, 90, beloved husband of Marlene, nee Endless, for 67 wonderful years; loving father of Ellen (Donald) Robinson and Neal Levin (Amy Morton); cherished Papa of Rachel (Brian) Wadkins, Jacob (Sara) Shulkin, Laura Shulkin, Ruby Rae Levin, Abra J Levin, Taluhla Rose Levin and Amanda (Sam) Schwartz; adored great grandpa of Raizel Devorah Shulkin and Blake Wadkins; devoted son of the late Lillian and Icko Levin; treasured brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Joe's infectious smile lit up every room he entered. He was a role model for all men; kind, loving and always put his family first.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral service was held on Friday, October 30th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's name to the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
) or the Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org
). For information, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520.