Joseph Levy, Jr., 92, beloved husband for 66 years of Carole nee Kahane; loving father of Jan (Bruce) Tranen, Beth (James) Reiman and Nancy (Richard) Simon; cherished grandfather of Charles (Heather), David, Anne and Steven; great grandfather of William and Nathaniel; dear uncle of Judith Newton and several grand nieces and nephews. Joe will long be remembered for his generosity, kindness and philanthropy. He founded the Levy Senior Centers and served on the boards of Northwestern Kellogg Business School and the Culver Academies. He was also a longtime board member of Temple Sholom, The Chicago History Museum and Evanston Hospital. A memorial service will be held Monday, February 18, 1:30 PM at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Avenue, Glencoe. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Levy Senior Center Foundation, 300 Dodge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201 or www.levyseniorcenterfoundation.org. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019