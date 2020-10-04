Joseph Louis Matusek, 101, of Salem, WI, at rest October 2, 2020. Son of the late Louis and Barbara (nee Riendl) Matusek; brother of the late Mary Ann (Edward O.) Kujat; uncle of Randy (Suzanne) Kujat, Patty (David) Russ, Kathy Eldridge, the late Lance Kujat, and many great nieces and nephews. Joe served in the Navy during WWII and had a 30-year career with the Chicago Tribune as a pressman. Services and interment will be private. Condolences may be left at www.HamsherLakeside.com
, or for information call 847-587-2100.