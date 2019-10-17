Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Giles Church
1025 N. Columbian
Oak Park, IL
Joseph Luis Perez age 77, Oct. 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan; loving father of Christina (Arturo Torres), John (Michelle), Daniel (Stephanie) and Mary Rose (Nicholas); cherished grandfather of Maya, Jonathon, London, Stevie, Soleil, Olivia and Elena; dear brother of Arthur, Alfred, Carlos, Lilia, Yolanda and Maria; fond uncle of Steven, Jacquelyn, Lizabeth, Areli, Genaro, Artemio, Joshua, Caroline, Robert, Jennifer, Melissa and Christopher. Visitation Friday 3-8p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W. Cermak Road; Forest Park, IL Funeral Mass Saturday 1p.m. at St. Giles Church 1025 N. Columbian Oak Park, IL. Cremation Private. (708) 442-8500 or www.woodlawnchicago.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019
