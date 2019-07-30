|
Joseph M, Cascella, of Melrose Park, Beloved husband of the late Yvonne, nee: Benson, Loving father of Joseph M. (Jennifer), Dean, Jeffrey (Roseann) Cascella and Jennifer (Pat) Serpe; Dear grandfather of Jeffrey, Nicholas, Daniel, Joseph, Franesca, Gianna, Daniella & Natalia; Proud great-grandpa of Jace; Fond brother of Michael (late Sandra) and brother-in-law of Gloria Weseman & Lynette Holmes, Uncle of many nieces & nephews, Visitation Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 am at Cuneo-Columbian Funeral Home 10300 W. Grand Ave. (one block east of Mannheim Rd.) Franklin Park. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Peace Hospice appreciate. Info. 847-455-1200 or cuneocolumbian.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 30 to July 31, 2019