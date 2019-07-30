Home

Cuneo-Columbian Funeral Home
10300 W Grand Ave
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 455-1200
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cuneo-Columbian Funeral Home
10300 W Grand Ave
Franklin Park, IL 60131
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Cuneo-Columbian Funeral Home
10300 W Grand Ave
Franklin Park, IL 60131
View Map
Joseph M, Cascella, of Melrose Park, Beloved husband of the late Yvonne, nee: Benson, Loving father of Joseph M. (Jennifer), Dean, Jeffrey (Roseann) Cascella and Jennifer (Pat) Serpe; Dear grandfather of Jeffrey, Nicholas, Daniel, Joseph, Franesca, Gianna, Daniella & Natalia; Proud great-grandpa of Jace; Fond brother of Michael (late Sandra) and brother-in-law of Gloria Weseman & Lynette Holmes, Uncle of many nieces & nephews, Visitation Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 am at Cuneo-Columbian Funeral Home 10300 W. Grand Ave. (one block east of Mannheim Rd.) Franklin Park. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Peace Hospice appreciate. Info. 847-455-1200 or cuneocolumbian.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 30 to July 31, 2019
