Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Loretto Church
8925 S. Kostner
Hometown , IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loretto Church
8925 S. Kostner
Hometown , IL
Joseph M. Ceh Obituary
Joseph M. Ceh, U.S. Army Veteran, Born August 21, 1939. Beloved husband of Janiene nee Stupay for 58 years. Loving father of Deborah (Robert) O'Donnell, Anthony Ceh & the late Gregory (Colleen) Ceh. Cherished grandfather of Victoria, Kimberly & Johnny Pugh, Nicole (Brian) Boniecki, Brandon & Matthew Ceh & Justin & Felicia Ceh. Proud great grandfather of Elizabeth, Brooklyn & Oliver. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Family will meet friends & neighbors Saturday, September 14th at Our Lady of Loretto Church 8925 S. Kostner in Hometown at 9:30 am with a Mass at 10:00 am. Interment private. Joseph worked at Illinois Bell for over 32 years & was president of many clubs at St. Bede. His favorite past times were fishing & coaching his football & baseball teams. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
