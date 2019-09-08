|
|
Joseph M. Ceh, U.S. Army Veteran, Born August 21, 1939. Beloved husband of Janiene nee Stupay for 58 years. Loving father of Deborah (Robert) O'Donnell, Anthony Ceh & the late Gregory (Colleen) Ceh. Cherished grandfather of Victoria, Kimberly & Johnny Pugh, Nicole (Brian) Boniecki, Brandon & Matthew Ceh & Justin & Felicia Ceh. Proud great grandfather of Elizabeth, Brooklyn & Oliver. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Family will meet friends & neighbors Saturday, September 14th at Our Lady of Loretto Church 8925 S. Kostner in Hometown at 9:30 am with a Mass at 10:00 am. Interment private. Joseph worked at Illinois Bell for over 32 years & was president of many clubs at St. Bede. His favorite past times were fishing & coaching his football & baseball teams. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019