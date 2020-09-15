Joseph M. Dunleavy. US Navy Veteran, beloved husband of Florence (nee Posey); loving father of Joanne (Dennis) Scully, Michael (Peg), Kenneth (Gail) and Brian (Jeanne) Dunleavy; cherished grandfather of 9; dear great grandfather of 9; dearest great great grandfather of 1; fond uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Thursday 9:00 AM from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Albert the Great Church. Mass 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Joe's name to the Wounded Warriors
Project woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info 708-636-2320