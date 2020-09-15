1/1
Joseph M. Dunleavy
Joseph M. Dunleavy. US Navy Veteran, beloved husband of Florence (nee Posey); loving father of Joanne (Dennis) Scully, Michael (Peg), Kenneth (Gail) and Brian (Jeanne) Dunleavy; cherished grandfather of 9; dear great grandfather of 9; dearest great great grandfather of 1; fond uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Thursday 9:00 AM from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Albert the Great Church. Mass 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Joe's name to the Wounded Warriors Project woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info 708-636-2320



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
SEP
17
Funeral
09:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
