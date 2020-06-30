Brother Joe,
Words can not explain the Love we have for you.
You should us the Love of Christ through out these years we spent with you. The dinners, trips, and countless times of talks and laughs we have had over the years You will be forever in your our Hearts. God call you now . Your mission is complete here . We will miss you . Lopez family - Jose Gloria Victoria
BRO. JOSEPH M. FUNDAK, O.S.M., a solemn professed friar of the Order of Friar Servants of Mary (Servites) - United States Of America Province, died Sunday June 28th, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Monastery, Chicago, IL. He was eighty-eight years of age and a friar for forty-three years.
He is the son of Rok and Anastasia (Ivanus) Fundak and was pre-deceased by his brothers Paul, John, Frank and his sisters Mary, Anna, Marge, Rose & Theresa and is survived by his brother George.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:00 at Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica, 3121 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL, 773-638-5800, ext. 37, followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 also at Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica. Interment in the Servite Section of Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. For more information 773-731-2749
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.