BRO. JOSEPH M. FUNDAK, O.S.M., a solemn professed friar of the Order of Friar Servants of Mary (Servites) - United States Of America Province, died Sunday June 28th, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Monastery, Chicago, IL. He was eighty-eight years of age and a friar for forty-three years.



He is the son of Rok and Anastasia (Ivanus) Fundak and was pre-deceased by his brothers Paul, John, Frank and his sisters Mary, Anna, Marge, Rose & Theresa and is survived by his brother George.



Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:00 at Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica, 3121 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL, 773-638-5800, ext. 37, followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 also at Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica. Interment in the Servite Section of Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. For more information 773-731-2749





