Bro. Joseph M. Fundak O.S.M.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRO. JOSEPH M. FUNDAK, O.S.M., a solemn professed friar of the Order of Friar Servants of Mary (Servites) - United States Of America Province, died Sunday June 28th, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Monastery, Chicago, IL. He was eighty-eight years of age and a friar for forty-three years.

He is the son of Rok and Anastasia (Ivanus) Fundak and was pre-deceased by his brothers Paul, John, Frank and his sisters Mary, Anna, Marge, Rose & Theresa and is survived by his brother George.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:00 at Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica, 3121 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL, 773-638-5800, ext. 37, followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 also at Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica. Interment in the Servite Section of Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. For more information 773-731-2749


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 29, 2020
Brother Joe,
Words can not explain the Love we have for you.
You should us the Love of Christ through out these years we spent with you. The dinners, trips, and countless times of talks and laughs we have had over the years You will be forever in your our Hearts. God call you now . Your mission is complete here . We will miss you . Lopez family - Jose Gloria Victoria
Jose Gonzales
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved