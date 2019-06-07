|
Joseph M. Perri, age 70. Beloved father of Elizabeth Perri. Adored son of the late Frances (nee Rinella) and Michael Perri. Dear brother of Mary (Lou) Mitchell, Patti (R.D.) Thomas and Michele Perri-Pappas. Beloved uncle and great uncle of many. Forever grandpa of his four-legged friend, Frankie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's honor to The Anthony Rizzo Foundation, https://rizzo44.com/donate/. Visitation Sunday, June 9th, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Funeral Monday, June 10th, 9:30 AM from the funeral home to St. Mary of the Woods Church for a Mass at 10 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 7 to June 9, 2019