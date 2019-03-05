|
Deacon Joseph M. Siranovic, age 84, of Elmhurst, formerly of Chicago. Ordained on May 22, 1976 as permanent Deacon for Archdiocese of Chicago, serving at St. Bruno from 1976-1995, Notre Dame de Chicago 1995-2003, St. Domitilla of Hillside, Il 2003-2012. Beloved husband of Dawn (nee Svetich). Loving father of Mark (Diane) and Michelle (Thomas) Paprocki. Devoted grandfather of Kyle and Troy Siranovic and David and Aaron Paprocki. Cherished son of the late Joseph and Barbara. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Road, Westchester, IL 60154 on Wednesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Domitilla Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Please omit flowers, Masses or donations to the Marist Brothers Provincial Development Office, 4200 W. 115th St., Chicago, Il 60655 appreciated. Former Marist High School Father's Club President from 1978-1979. For further info 708-FUNERAL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019