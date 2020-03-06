|
Joseph M. Vuich, Sr., 88, of Edison Park., CFD, retired. Veteran of U. S. Navy. Beloved husband for 60 years to Anne, nee Cutich. Loving father of Joseph M. Vuich, Jr. and Nancy Vuich. Dear brother of Frank (Theresa) Wuich, the late Louis Wuich, the late Anne Stamper, the late Katie Tunno and the late Mandy Taylor. Dear son of the late Frank and Manda Wuich. Brother in law of Helen Wuich, Milly Belluomini and John Cutich. Joseph will be missed by Karen (Curt) Blanc, Michael (Dee) Belluomini, Anne Marie Belluomini and many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Joseph served in the United States Navy from 1951 – 1955, aboard the USS Zellars, DD 777, a destroyer assigned to the European 6th Fleet as a Quarter Master Signalman. Was employed by the City of Chicago Fire Department for 30+ years retiring at the rank of engineer. Proud member of the Northside Fire Brigade & B.O.B. (Brotherhood of the Barrel). Member of C.F.U. Lodge 32 and member of Prijatelji Tamberasi.
Visitation Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 4 until 8 pm at the M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago. Funeral Monday 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment with military honors at Saint Adalbert Cemetery For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
