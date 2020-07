Or Copy this URL to Share

The Family of Joseph M Weil, Jr. will be holding a Celebration of Life on July 19th at 1pm Central Time. Due to current health concerns, this will be a remote celebration, held on Zoom. For details, please contact Mitzvah Memorial Funerals at (630) 648-9824.





