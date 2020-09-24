Dr. Joseph Mandel Baron of Chestnut Hill, MA (formerly from Skokie, IL) died on Sept. 20, 2020 after a long illness. He was 82. For over 50 years he was a physician in Hematology/Oncology at The University of Chicago, where he received numerous honors, including the Dept. of Medicine's Distinguished and Clinical Service Awards. He was revered by his patients, colleagues, and generations of trainees for his compassion, intellect, and humility. His colleagues have posted this tribute (http://medicine.uchicago.edu/joseph-baronmd-1938-2020/
). Outside of work and family, his greatest loves were waterfalls, traveling, classical music, sports, and sharing a good joke. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dr. Beverly Wirth Baron, daughters Rebecca Baron, Miriam Barshak, and Elinor Baron, sister Rachel Zukerman, son-in-law Jason Barshak, daughter-in-law Sara K. de Bethune, and 4 grandchildren. Donations honoring his memory can be made to a charity or cause of your choice, EHNT (Ezra-Habonim, the Niles Township Jewish Congregation (https://www.ehnt.org
)), the National Park Service Conservation Association (https://www.npca.org
), WTTW (https://interactive.wttw.com/support
), or WGBH (https://www.wgbh.org/support/donate
).