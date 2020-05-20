Joseph "J. Frank" Marquez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph "J. Frank" Marquez, 93; beloved husband of Sharon "Sherry" nee Weinandt; adored father of Bob (Judy), Sharon (Tim) Bush, Marty (Cathy), Juli, David (Tanya), Amanda; loving grandfather of Joseph Charles, Joseph Alton, Susan and Jason Bush, Josephine and Jackson Cioffero, Gabriella, Isaiah, Oscar; fond brother of the late Louis Marquez and Reina Stellatos, husband of the late Susan nee Ludwig and beloved son of the late Rita Mota; dear uncle and friend to many. Long time deacon at Saint Pascal Church. J. Frank was in the 1st class of deacons ordained in Chicago in 1972. Proud US Army Veteran. Services private with a Memorial Service at a later date. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center or St. Pascal Conference of St. Vincent DePaul. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved