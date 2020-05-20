Joseph "J. Frank" Marquez, 93; beloved husband of Sharon "Sherry" nee Weinandt; adored father of Bob (Judy), Sharon (Tim) Bush, Marty (Cathy), Juli, David (Tanya), Amanda; loving grandfather of Joseph Charles, Joseph Alton, Susan and Jason Bush, Josephine and Jackson Cioffero, Gabriella, Isaiah, Oscar; fond brother of the late Louis Marquez and Reina Stellatos, husband of the late Susan nee Ludwig and beloved son of the late Rita Mota; dear uncle and friend to many. Long time deacon at Saint Pascal Church. J. Frank was in the 1st class of deacons ordained in Chicago in 1972. Proud US Army Veteran. Services private with a Memorial Service at a later date. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center or St. Pascal Conference of St. Vincent DePaul. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.