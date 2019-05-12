|
Joseph Martin Brennan, of Chicago. Passed away on January 22nd, 2019. Born on September 14th, 1940 to the late Clara, nee Nowicki, and Albert Brennan. Loving brother to Claudette (James P.) Mostyn. Beloved uncle to Daniel J. (Mary) Mostyn, James A. (Naomi) Mostyn, Maribeth (Robert) Lopez and Laura (Steve) Fuller. Dear great-uncle to nine. Great-great-uncle to five. Joseph attended St. Gertrude's grammar school ('54), St. George High School ('58) and was named an Illinois State Catholic High School League Football Guard ('58). Joseph attended Tulane University and Northern Michigan University. After graduation, Joe joined the Merchant Marines on the Great Lakes. He served in the US Army 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam receiving several commendations and medals. Became a Stationary Engineer of Local 399. Commercial Pilot Instrument, Single Engine Land Instrument. Finished his career as a Commodity Trader and Member of the Chicago Board Of Trade. A loving, caring person, great story teller with a good sense of humor. He will truly be missed by his family and many friends. Memorial Visitation 10 AM, Wednesday, May 15th, St. Gertrude's Church, 1420 W Granville Ave, Chicago, IL 60660, until time of Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Information 773-736-3833 or visit Joseph's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019