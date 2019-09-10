|
Joseph Michael Crispino of River Forest, age 76. Caring son of the late Charles and the late Lena; Loving husband of Kathy; Loving dad of Cristina (Carlo) Bertolli, Carly Crispino and Paul Vossel; Caring Grandfather of Croccifixio "Cross", Caramia and Ciamarie Bertolli; Dearest Brother of Teri Crispino; Caring cousin and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday 3-9:00 p.m. at Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 6938 W. North Ave. Chicago, Il. Funeral prayers Thursday at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Vincent Ferrer Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Info: 773 637-4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 10, 2019