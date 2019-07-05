Joseph Michael Schiele, 59, passed away on July 1st, 2019; beloved son of Ann (the late Joseph) Schiele; loving brother of Jennifer (David) Kuenstle and Stephen (Elizabeth) Schiele; caring uncle to Zachary, Lauren and Stephen. Joe lived life to its fullest, embracing Chicago for all it has to offer and indulging in living the city life. He spent his summers at Montrose Harbor with a paintbrush in hand, capturing nature's beauty. He reveled in the wins of the Cubs and enjoyed any debate about politics. He was dedicated to family and celebrated the successes of his niece and nephews. Raised in Glenview, Joe graduated from Loyola Academy and attended Marquette University where he owned a popular pizza parlor called Whales on Wells in Milwaukee. He graduated later in life from DePaul University with a degree in business, going on to become a top salesperson at Precision Plating in Chicago. His childhood memories of summers spent at Lake Lawn Resort and the family lake house in Delavan, Wisconsin, were many, especially riding horses bareback with his brother and fishing until dawn. He was strong despite his debilitating Ankylosing Spondylitis disease, never complaining or letting it confine him. His fight to live life on his own terms will be remembered by his many friends and all who loved him. Visitation Saturday, July 6th, 10:00 A.M. until Prayers 10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, 434 W. Park St., Arlington Heights. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Joseph Schiele's name to: Spondylitis Association of America, 16360 Roscoe Blvd, Ste 100, Van Nuys, CA, 91406. 800-777-8189; [email protected] and http://www.spondylitis.org Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 5, 2019