Joseph W. Morrissey, age 87 of Mt. Prospect. Beloved husband of Patricia "Pat" Morrissey nee Schaber; loving father of Joseph (Monica) Morrissey, Michael Morrissey, Terry Morrissey, Christine Morrissey and Colleen (David) Rigg; cherished grandfather of Collin (Josh), Julia, Ben, Chloe and Ian; dear brother of John (Marion) Morrissey and Joanne (David) Hemmerling; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. One of Joe's claims to fame was that he was Evanston's first triplets. Besides this distinction, Joe had a hole in one at the Mt. Prospect Golf Course. Some of his favorite things included spending time with family and friends, attending sporting events and visiting White Lake. Visitation Monday April 1, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Tuesday April 2, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd., (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment following the Mass at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019