Joseph Muredach Hickey,89, of Glenview, native of Mullingar, Ireland passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on October 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosemary Keane-Hickey. Caring father of Joanna (Brian) Donohue, Patrick (Missy) Hickey; loving stepfather of Timothy Troutman, Kathleen (Jim) Lynch, & Deneen (Timothy) Brennan. Proud Papa of Conor, Jack & Clare Donohue, Patrick, Anna, Sean & Erin Hickey, James Troutman, Liam & Grace Brennan and great grandpapa to Séamus & Cora Troutman. Never spoke a disparaging word or underestimated anyone..proud & humble..soft spoken & often quoted. He left a lasting imprint on our hearts. "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard"! Fondly remembered for his love of family, devotion to his church, quick wit & sense of humor. A private Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, October 15 at 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. A livestream of the mass is available at: https://vimeo.com/event/369443/eaa557fa16
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025.