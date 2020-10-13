1/
Joseph Muredach Hickey
Joseph Muredach Hickey,89, of Glenview, native of Mullingar, Ireland passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on October 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosemary Keane-Hickey. Caring father of Joanna (Brian) Donohue, Patrick (Missy) Hickey; loving stepfather of Timothy Troutman, Kathleen (Jim) Lynch, & Deneen (Timothy) Brennan. Proud Papa of Conor, Jack & Clare Donohue, Patrick, Anna, Sean & Erin Hickey, James Troutman, Liam & Grace Brennan and great grandpapa to Séamus & Cora Troutman. Never spoke a disparaging word or underestimated anyone..proud & humble..soft spoken & often quoted. He left a lasting imprint on our hearts. "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard"! Fondly remembered for his love of family, devotion to his church, quick wit & sense of humor. A private Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, October 15 at 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. A livestream of the mass is available at: https://vimeo.com/event/369443/eaa557fa16. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
