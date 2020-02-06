Home

Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:30 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Joseph N. DiPasquo Jr. Ret. CFD, age 71. Beloved husband of Antoinette "Toni" (nee Dascenzo). Devoted son of the late Joseph and late Dorothy (nee Scalzitti). Loving brother of the late Doreen Wisz. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Longtime member of T's Pac Athletic Club. Visitation Friday from 3-8 p.m. with a Service of Rememberance at 7:30 p.m. at the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. Cemetery Private. Please omit flowers. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020
