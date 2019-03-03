Joseph C. Owens departed, "the world [which] is too much with us," peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Alden Estates in Jefferson, Wisconsin at the age of 100. Born March 31, 1918 in Chicago, Illinois, he was the last surviving sibling of ten. He married Ellen Foran in 1948 who predeceased him in 1954 and remarried Ellen Phelan Halloran in 1963. The father of four children, Joseph F. Owens, Mary E. Shirley (deceased), Mary M. O'Connell, and Sarah J. Jacobs; he is survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Joe "Red" Owens was an outstanding scholar-athlete at Leo High School in Chicago. After playing in two legendary City Championship games at Soldier's Field, he attended college on a football scholarship at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. Following graduation from college cum laude, he obtained his law degree from Northwestern University Law School in 1944 and was a practicing "Chicago Loop" lawyer for over 60 years. He was a long-time member of the Logan Square Lions Club and instrumental in the formation of multiple charitable organizations.A funeral Mass will be celebrated March 9, 2019 at St. Petronille Catholic Church, 420 Glenwood Ave., Glen Ellyn at 10:30 AM, followed by private interment. No wake or formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a Catholic would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life Memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Crowne Plaza Hotel 1250 Roosevelt Road, Glen Ellyn. Arrangements handled by the Leonard Memorial Home, Glen Ellyn. Service info (630) 469-0032. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary