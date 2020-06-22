Joseph P. Berger, Age 77 passed away March 10, 2020 in Naples, FL. Loving husband of Kathleen (Queenie), devoted father of Chandra. Brother of Tom (Kay), Jim (Ellen), the late Jack, Frank (Beth), and MaryKay Iglinski (Butch). A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on June 27, 2020 at The National Shrine of the Cross in The Woods, Indian River, MI. Burial will follow at the Shrine Cemetery. Arrangements by the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home. www.eltonblackandsonwhitelake.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 22, 2020.