Joseph P. Cairo Obituary
Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Regan); loving father of Regina Cairo (Steve Misetic), Elizabeth (Damon) Marano, and Carolyn Cairo; fond grandfather of Gabriella, Angelo, Roma, Bruno Finn, Leo, Josephine, and Jane Elizabeth; dear brother of Helen Cairo-McCarthy, and the late John A. Cairo; cherished brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many; will be remembered for his warmth, sincerity, and legendary smile. Family will have a Memorial Mass at a later date. Services entrusted by Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
