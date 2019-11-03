|
|
Joseph Doyle, 1926 to 2019. Joe died in his Chicago home on October 31, 2019. He will live on in the memory of his family – his four children Kathy, Ann (Chris), Beth and Patrick (Techy) and grandchildren Catherine, Jeremy, Julia, Natalie and Juliana, and his son-in-law Paul. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Joyce Doyle, his daughter Martha and his siblings Mary Francis, Fred, John, Theresa, Margie, and Mary Ellen. With Joyce, he raised a loving family while also pursuing his career at Dow Chemical then as a co-founder of Doyle Research Associates. He would say the most important and loving accomplishment of his life was being a dad and raising his children. And his children would say that he was one in a million - the kindest, most patient, helpful, warm dad anyone could ever have had. He will be dearly missed by all those lucky enough to have had him in their life. A memorial service will be held Sunday November 10, 10am-noon on the 33rd floor, 100 E. Bellevue Place, Chicago. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019