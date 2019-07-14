|
|
Joe Fitzgerald, 68, Phoenix, AZ formerly of Chicago, IL. Joe lost his courageous battle to cancer on June 28, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late John and the late Sandra (nee Lomoro) Fitzgerald. Very Best Friend and Loving Brother of Jack (ret'd CPD) (Nancy), Ed (Tatiana), Pat (Carol), Peggy (the late Tony) Schremser, Cathy (Mike) Cahill and Tim (Tracy). Fond Uncle of Kelly (Mike) Ryan, Kerry (Steve) Fill, Jackie (Brian) Penney, Alexander Fitzgerald, Michelle (Marty) Podorsky, Erin (Brian) Folan, Colleen Fitzgerald, Chris (Alexandra) Schremser, Samantha (Andy) Paver, Cassandra and the late Antonia Schremser, Gianna and Jack Fitzgerald. Great-Uncle to eleven. His friends and family will come together to celebrate Joe's life on Wednesday, July 17 in Phoenix, AZ. To all who knew Joe, we've lost a dear friend and an absolutely great guy.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019