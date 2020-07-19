1/
Joseph P. Gaughan
Joseph P. Gaughan, beloved husband of the late Bernice nee Schmidt; loving father of Patricia and Charles Spittler, Janet Warner, John and Darline Gaughan, Bob Wendt and the late Sharon Wendt; cherished grandfather of Jeffrey Wendt, Jeremy Spittler, Brian Wendt, Julie Spittler, Garret Warner, Adam and Daniel Gaughan; cherished great-grandfather of Audrey, Alexandra, Emmett and Evelyn Wendt; friend to many. Services Private with a Memorial Services at a later date. Entombment Acacia Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
