Joseph P. Gaughan, beloved husband of the late Bernice nee Schmidt; loving father of Patricia and Charles Spittler, Janet Warner, John and Darline Gaughan, Bob Wendt and the late Sharon Wendt; cherished grandfather of Jeffrey Wendt, Jeremy Spittler, Brian Wendt, Julie Spittler, Garret Warner, Adam and Daniel Gaughan; cherished great-grandfather of Audrey, Alexandra, Emmett and Evelyn Wendt; friend to many. Services Private with a Memorial Services at a later date. Entombment Acacia Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com