Joseph "Joe"Jekot, 57, passed away on August 26th. He was a beloved father, passionate teacher and gifted storyteller. Cherished father of Maya Joy, beloved brother of Eileen Jekot MD, Rosanne (Jim Cameron), Elizabeth Jekot MD (David Miller DDS), Edward, Mary Haak and Michael, CFD Ret. (Honorable Laura M. Murphy); devoted uncle of Ryan, Kai, Michael, Emma and Daniel. Preceded in death by his parents Patricia Anne, nee Murray and Edward M Jekot MD. Joe was born in Chicago and grew up in Edgebrook. He went to St. Mary of the Woods grammar school, Loyola Academy and Loyola University of Chicago. Joe had a BA in Theology and a MEd in Community Counseling from Loyola University. In his youth, Joe was a gifted athlete. He was an All American water polo player for Loyola University. He taught high school for more than 20 years at Loyola Academy and loved being in the classroom with his students. He was a gifted author and storyteller who had just published his first book on the art of family storytelling. He dedicated the book to the joy of his life, his daughter Maya. His heart was filled with love for Maya and her mother, Karyn. Joe is home now in heaven with his mother who will make sure he is well taken care of. We will miss his stories. Memorial donations in Joe's name may be sent to St. Thomas of Canterbury School, c/o Ms. Christine Boyd, 5525 N Magnolia Ave, Chicago, IL 60640. Funeral Saturday August 31st, 9:30 AM from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago to St. Mary of the Woods Church, 7033 N Moselle, Chicago for Mass at 10 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation at Smith-Corcoran on Friday, 4 PM to 8 PM. For info, 773-736-3833 or visit Joseph P. Jekot's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019