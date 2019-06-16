|
Knopp , Joseph P. Joseph P. Knopp; Beloved son of the late Lillian and Peter; Fond brother of Mary (late Joseph) Bugyi; Proud uncle of Michael, Kevin (Kristin), and Brian; Cherished great-uncle of Janelle, Meghan, Nora, Maeve, Kevin, Peter (Kelly), Caroline, Jason, Luke, Matt, and Grace Rafferty and great great-uncle of Dylan and Abigail; good friend to Rhelda and Kristen; Member of De La Salle High School Hall of Fame, and Graduate of Marquette University; Loyal employee of Nabisco / Kraft for over 35 years; Avid golfer, traveler, and loved watching his great-nieces and great-nephews play sports; Family would like to extend their appreciation to Stan Gryewski for his wonderful care; Visitation Monday 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass, 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park; Interment Private; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019