Joseph P. Spradley age 92 left this incredible conscious life on earth on April 27, 2020.



Preceded in death by his wife Mary Lee, 3 sisters and one brother. Survived by his favorite daughter Melody Mantsch (John), his favorite grandchildren Maizey Mantsch and Kyle Mantsch of Glen Ellyn, and special best friend Betty Dunn of Walnut Creek, CA. A native of Troy (Pike County) Alabama. He was a graduate of Auburn University, an Army Veteran of the Korean War, a long time Employee and retiree of U.S. Gypsum Company (USG Corp.). During his work career, he along with family enjoyed extended periods living in Jacksonville, FL. New Orleans, LA, Wapello, IA, Downers Grove, IL, Houston, TX, and Los Angeles, CA before moving to Glen Ellyn in 1979. No Services are scheduled or planned.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store