Joseph P. Spradley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph P. Spradley age 92 left this incredible conscious life on earth on April 27, 2020.

Preceded in death by his wife Mary Lee, 3 sisters and one brother. Survived by his favorite daughter Melody Mantsch (John), his favorite grandchildren Maizey Mantsch and Kyle Mantsch of Glen Ellyn, and special best friend Betty Dunn of Walnut Creek, CA. A native of Troy (Pike County) Alabama. He was a graduate of Auburn University, an Army Veteran of the Korean War, a long time Employee and retiree of U.S. Gypsum Company (USG Corp.). During his work career, he along with family enjoyed extended periods living in Jacksonville, FL. New Orleans, LA, Wapello, IA, Downers Grove, IL, Houston, TX, and Los Angeles, CA before moving to Glen Ellyn in 1979. No Services are scheduled or planned.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved