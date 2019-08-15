|
Joseph Park Carpenter, 92 of Fox Lake, formerly of Buffalo Grove, beloved husband of the late Jane Carpenter (nee Herrera); loving father of Jean Marie (Peter) Lang, John David Carpenter, James Matthew Carpenter, Julie Ann Schmidt, Joellen (David) Letchinger and the late Joseph (Elizabeth Calvino) Carpenter; devoted grandfather of 14 and the late David and Dylan Letchinger, great-grandfather of 9 and great great-grandfather of 1; fond brother of the late Arthur (Rita) Carpenter and Kathleen (late Pat) Tanzillo. Visitation Fri, Aug.16, 2019 from 3pm until 8pm at the Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd. (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Heights, IL 60004 where prayers will be said Sat, Aug.17, 2019 at 9:15am proceeding to St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove for Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 www.stjude.org/donate/ Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019