age 95 of Highland Park. At peace in Christ March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Erminia nee: Carani. Loving father of Graziano (Carrie). Fond nonno of Katie (Rich) Formato, Mary (Matthew) Jercich, Julia and Christina, Bis nonno of Michael and Mia Jercich. Dear brother of the late Angelo (Nella nee: Mucci) and Giuseppina (late Valerio) Lorenzini. Fond zio to many. Visitation and Funeral Monday, March 18, 2019 8:30-9:30 am at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood to St. James Church, 134 North Av, Highwood mass 10:00 am. Entombment Ascension Cemetery. 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019