Joseph Pastorello passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, July 17, 2019 at the Golden Age of 88. Beloved Husband of the late Christine nee Gianinni, Pastorello. Devoted Father of Josephine (Eric) Bleuel, John (Anna) Pastorello and Frank (Laura) Pastorello. Loving Son of the late Giovanni and the late Josephine nee Antocci, Pastorello. Fond Grandfather of Ronald Chuman, the late Steven Furrer, Annamarie (Oscar) Elizarraraz, Joseph Pastorello, Lauren Pastorello, Nichole Pastorello and Charles Pastorello. Fond Great Grandfather of Aria and Antonio Elizarraraz. Dear Brother of Sally (the late William) Calabrese, the late Raymond (the late Mary) Pastorello, the late Charles (the late Nancy) Pastorello, the late Mario Pastorello, John (Claire) Pastorello and Anthony Pastorello. Uncle and Friend to many. Joseph was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a newspaper driver for Charles Levy Circulating Company for 40 plus years! Joseph was also a newspaper mailer for the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times. Family and friends are to gather for the Visitation on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162 (Located between Mannheim & Wolf Road). Funeral to follow on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Russo's Hillside Chapels with a visitation from 9:00 A.M. until time of Chapel Service at 11:00 A.M. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Joseph's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign his guestbook. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 20, 2019