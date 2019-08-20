Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
Joseph Paul Dorchack, age 70, of Bolingbrook, beloved husband of Margaret "Peg" Sokalski; loving stepfather of Heather Sokalski; dear brother of the late James Dorchack; devoted son of the late Paul and Kay Dorchack. Joe received his Master's Degree in history from Roosevelt University in Chicago. He formerly worked as a paralegal for Cantor Fitzgerald and most recently taught for DeVry University. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday August 22, at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Interment Private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Christopher Episcopal Church in Oak Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to A.D.O.P.T. (adoptpetshelter.org/donate) are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
