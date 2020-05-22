Dr. Joseph Paul Yaney, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Riverwoods, Illinois, as a natural progression of Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his daughter, Monica Tolva; his grandson, David Tolva; his granddaughters, Shannon Yaney and Sara Tolva; his daughter-in-law, Julie Yaney; two nieces; several cousins; and many faithful friends. His former spouse, Barbara Palmer, also remained a supportive and caring person to him. Joe is preceded in death by his son, Paul Yaney; his parents Al and Mary Yaney; his brother, Mike Yaney; and his young sister, Mary Ellen Yaney. Due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, a private funeral service will be held. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Paul D. Yaney Memorial Engineering Scholarship, Northern Illinois University, Swen Parson 120, DeKalb, IL 60115. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Lake Zurich. Pleasevisit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 22, 2020.