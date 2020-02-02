Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 622-9300
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:15 AM
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pascal Church
6199 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL
View Map
Joseph "Papa Joe" Persico Sr., loving husband to the late Angeline; loving father to Carmella (Michael) Isabella, Pamela (the late Kenneth) Marzec, Charles (Lynn) Persico, Joseph (Cynthia) Persico; cherished grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather to many.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at Montclair- Lucania Funeral Home (6901 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL, 60634) at 4pm to 8pm. Prayers Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 9:15am at the funeral home followed by a 10am funeral mass at St. Pascal Church (6199 W Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL, 60634). Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Joseph's name may be made to the Illinois Veteran's Home in Manteno, IL. Info 773-622-9300 or

www.montclair-lucaniafuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
