Joseph "Papa Joe" Persico Sr., loving husband to the late Angeline; loving father to Carmella (Michael) Isabella, Pamela (the late Kenneth) Marzec, Charles (Lynn) Persico, Joseph (Cynthia) Persico; cherished grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather to many.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at Montclair- Lucania Funeral Home (6901 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL, 60634) at 4pm to 8pm. Prayers Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 9:15am at the funeral home followed by a 10am funeral mass at St. Pascal Church (6199 W Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL, 60634). Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Joseph's name may be made to the Illinois Veteran's Home in Manteno, IL. Info 773-622-9300 or
www.montclair-lucaniafuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020