Naras , Joseph Peter Joseph P. Naras passed away on June 12, 2019. He was 64 years old. Joe was born in Chicago, IL, on Feb. 16, 1955, to Ray and Rosemary Naras. He graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in Forestry, and worked for the City and County of San Francisco, in the preservation and protection of the SF Watershed, for more than 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Naras, son, Joseph Naras, and daughter, Elizabeth Naras; his sisters, Mary Ann Oberschmied (Joerg Oberschmied) and Christine Naras; nieces, Nicole Oberschmied (Kinjal Patel), Simone Oberschmied and Samantha Naras; his nephews, Mark Oberschmied and Michael Naras; and cousins, Theresa Zuziack and Mary (late Joseph) Bender. Services will be held at Skylawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Hwy 92 at Skyline Blvd., San Mateo, CA 94402, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The Multiple Myeloma Foundation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019