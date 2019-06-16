Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skylawn Funeral Home
10600 Skyline Blvd
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 349-4411
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Skylawn Funeral Home
10600 Skyline Blvd
San Mateo, CA 94402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Naras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Peter Naras


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Peter Naras Obituary
Naras , Joseph Peter Joseph P. Naras passed away on June 12, 2019. He was 64 years old. Joe was born in Chicago, IL, on Feb. 16, 1955, to Ray and Rosemary Naras. He graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in Forestry, and worked for the City and County of San Francisco, in the preservation and protection of the SF Watershed, for more than 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Naras, son, Joseph Naras, and daughter, Elizabeth Naras; his sisters, Mary Ann Oberschmied (Joerg Oberschmied) and Christine Naras; nieces, Nicole Oberschmied (Kinjal Patel), Simone Oberschmied and Samantha Naras; his nephews, Mark Oberschmied and Michael Naras; and cousins, Theresa Zuziack and Mary (late Joseph) Bender. Services will be held at Skylawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Hwy 92 at Skyline Blvd., San Mateo, CA 94402, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The Multiple Myeloma Foundation.

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Skylawn Funeral Home
Download Now