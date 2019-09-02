|
Joseph Przychodni, Air Force Veteran of Orland Park, loving husband of 44 years to Nadine (nee Balchunas). Loving father of Craig (Lauren) Przychodni, Cheryl (Jason) Lynch, and Kevin Przychodni (cherished girlfriend Erin Gallagher). Dearest grandpa of Jackson George Przychodni. Dear brother of Bob (late Jolene) Przychodni and Marcia (Rich) Lansu. Dear friend of over 50 years and brother-in-law of Frank and Marge Balchunas. Loving uncle of Melissa Knox, Kimberly (Jeremy) Gasow, Mike Lansu, and Kate Lansu. Fond great-uncle to Kendall Knox. Known as "Uncle Joe" to many other family members and cherished friend of many. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emily Przychodni, and his in-laws Frank and Mae Balchunas. Funeral Wednesday 11am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Visitation Tuesday 3pm to 8pm. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
