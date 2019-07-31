|
Joseph R. Guarraci, age 80, of Redmond, Washington passed away peacefully Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Aegis Living. He was born July 15, 1939 to Rudolph and Anne (Smeraglia) Guarraci. He graduated from St. Patricks High School in 1957. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving 4 years. Upon returning he and Della (Rowe) married and lived in Chicago. He graduated from Northeastern University with a B.A. degree. Joseph worked for Phoenix Mutual Insurance and later State Farm Insurance. Upon retirement he and Della moved to Redmond Washington. Joseph was a private and commercial pilot. He was also a flight instructor. He had a boat on the Puget Sound where he enjoyed boating. He loved hiking in Mt. Rainier National Park. He volunteered countless hours to many charitable organizations in the Seattle area. Joseph is survived by his wife Della and three sons Mark (Laura) of Illinois, Eric (Charise) of Wisconsin, and Craig (Michelle) of Washington; four grandchildren Sarah, Amanda, Eric and Alex. His siblings Ramona (John) Vincent of Arlington Heights and Dominick (Renis) of Chicago as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces. He was proceeded in death by his parents. The wake will be held from 5 to 8 pm, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd. Burial will follow at St. Michael The Archangel Cemetery, 1185 W. Algonquin Road Palatine IL. Memorials may be made to heart, diabetes and dementia associations. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019