Joseph R. Lamb C.P.D., passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. Beloved Husband of Gail (nee Auriemma). Loving Father of Joseph. Beloved Son of Concetta and the Late Robert Lamb. Loving Brother of Mary (Andy) Brombosz and the Late Jackie (Lee) Wozinak. Beloved Grandson of the late Rose (Nana) Bosco. Fond Son-in-law of the late Angelo and Venita Auriemma. Loving Brother-in-law of Angelo and Kathy Auriemma and Patricia Mondia. Loving Uncle to many Nieces and Nephews especially Olivia and Grace Wozinak. Fond Nephew of the Late Victor Bosco and JoAnn Hannahan. Family and Friends are to gather for the Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162 (Located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Funeral Friday, May 31, 2019 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service of Christian Burial celebrated promptly at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Joseph's personal website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign his guestbook. Donations to www.cholangiocarcinoma.org would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019