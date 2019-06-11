|
|
Joseph R. Levine, age 102, of Beecher. Beloved wife of Dorothy M. Levine nee Hunt. Loving father of James (Mary Ellen) and Robert (Jan) Levine. Proud grandfather of 7, great-grandfather of 6 and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his first wife Kathryn and infant daughter, his brother John (late) Dolores and Richard (Dorothy) Levine. Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday June 13, from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10:30am, St. John Catholic Church 301 S. Cottage Grove in Glenwood, IL. Private Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. In Lieu of flowers memorials to . For additional information contact tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019