Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 W. Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:45 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
Niles, IL
View Map
Joseph R. Partipilo Obituary
Partipilo , Joseph R Joseph R. Partipilo, Age 86, Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. Beloved Husband to Santina for 62 years. Loving Father of Grace (Michael) Cardella, Esther (George) Haerr and Phillip (Kelly) Partipilo. Cherished Grandfather of Jessica (Brandon) Sanfillippo, Veronica Cardella, Timothy (Lisa) and Grace Haerr, Alexandra and Joseph Partipilo. Great Grandfather of Dominic Haerr. Fond Uncle of Michael Partipilo and many other Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Filippo and Grazia; his Brother, Anthony (Mary); and his Nephew, Philip. 39-year retired member of I.B.E.W. #134. Visitation Monday June 17 from 3 to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Tuesday 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home to St. John Brebeuf Church in Niles for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum, All Saints Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
